WTFasho Rob & Black Chyna Reunited!!!

Rob and Blac Chyna are back together — and the neighbors are pissed.
The on-again, off-again couple are living under one roof after Rob moved back into Chyna’s gated San Fernando Valley neighborhood late last week. The laundry list of complaints reportedly includes “thugs” visiting the home and jumping over the wall instead of going through security. Other issues include Rob parking his car on the front lawn because Chyna’s vehicles take up all the other space.
The neighbors — mainly lawyers, athletes and actors — are worried that Rob and Chyna will bring down property values.
Fasho Thoughts:
- There are also more run-of-the-mill complaints, like noise.
- You’d think having a Kardashian next door would make the property value go up.
- It’s going to be even more annoying for neighbors if they start filming a reality show again.
- Have you ever had a neighbor from hell?
- They must be pretty bad to have their neighbors mad after a week. Or maybe the neighbors are just a little bit too uptight.
