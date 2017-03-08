Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Rob & Black Chyna Reunited!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rob and Blac Chyna are back together — and the neighbors are pissed.

The on-again, off-again couple are living under one roof after Rob moved back into Chyna’s gated San Fernando Valley neighborhood late last week. The laundry list of complaints reportedly includes “thugs” visiting the home and jumping over the wall instead of going through security. Other issues include Rob parking his car on the front lawn because Chyna’s vehicles take up all the other space.

The neighbors — mainly lawyers, athletes and actors — are worried that Rob and Chyna will bring down property values.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There are also more run-of-the-mill complaints, like noise.
  • You’d think having a Kardashian next door would make the property value go up.
  • It’s going to be even more annoying for neighbors if they start filming a reality show again.
  • Have you ever had a neighbor from hell?
  • They must be pretty bad to have their neighbors mad after a week. Or maybe the neighbors are just a little bit too uptight.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Star Watch: Blac Chyna & Rob Did The Most For Memorial Day Weekend

18 photos Launch gallery

Star Watch: Blac Chyna & Rob Did The Most For Memorial Day Weekend

Continue reading #WTFasho Rob & Black Chyna Reunited!!!

Star Watch: Blac Chyna & Rob Did The Most For Memorial Day Weekend

Parents-to-be Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna try to beat the heat at Sky Beach Club in Las Vegas, plus more.

 

#WTFasho , Black Chyna , donjuanfasho , reunited , rob

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 9 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 24 hours ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 2 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 5 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 6 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 6 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 6 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 6 days ago
Photos