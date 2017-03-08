Keyshia Cole On How She’s Dealing With Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keyshia Cole chats with the morning show about how she feels about reality TV and whether or not we’ll be able to see her on Love & Hip-Hop anytime soon. She talks about her new single, “You,” featuring Remy Ma & French Montana. Headkrack explain how one of Keyshia Cole’s songs helped heal the state of Georgia after the Super Bowl.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Keyshia shares her outlook on the state of the country and Donald Trump‘s presidency. Plus, she talks about the upcoming movie-musical that she says she must be a part of. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Measuring Up To The Demands Of R&B Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: 3 Compelling Questions About Keyshia Cole’s Engagement [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]