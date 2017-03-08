The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Keyshia Cole On How She’s Dealing With Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

9 hours ago
Leave a comment


Keyshia Cole chats with the morning show about how she feels about reality TV and whether or not we’ll be able to see her on Love & Hip-Hop anytime soon. She talks about her new single, “You,” featuring Remy Ma & French Montana. Headkrack explain how one of Keyshia Cole’s songs helped heal the state of Georgia after the Super Bowl.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Keyshia shares her outlook on the state of the country and Donald Trump‘s presidency. Plus, she talks about the upcoming movie-musical that she says she must be a part of. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Chats With Gary With Da Tea About Sex Toys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On Measuring Up To The Demands Of R&B Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: 3 Compelling Questions About Keyshia Cole’s Engagement [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keyshia Cole’s New Shoe Collection Will Blow Your Mind!

11 photos Launch gallery

Keyshia Cole’s New Shoe Collection Will Blow Your Mind!

Continue reading Keyshia Cole’s New Shoe Collection Will Blow Your Mind!

Keyshia Cole’s New Shoe Collection Will Blow Your Mind!


 

America , Donald Trump , french montana , keyshia cole , President , Remy Ma , You

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 5 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 20 hours ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 2 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 5 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 6 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 6 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 6 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 6 days ago
Photos