Woman Attacked By Young Thug Speaks Out

Should a man come between two women during altercations? That’s what Young Thug did this past weekend when someone had an issue with his fiancee.

“Police were called to Palace nightclub in Atlanta early Sunday morning to respond to a verbal dispute, which allegedly resulted in the rapper hitting a woman he used to work with — 27-year-old Valerie Raven, aka Akbar V … according to the report.

Akbar V claims she was arguing with Thug’s fiancee, Jerrika Karlae, in front of the club when YT stepped in … and slapped her on the left side of her face. Akbar said there were several witnesses, but Thug and Karlae had already left when cops arrived.

Law enforcement sources tell us they want to speak with Young Thug to get his side of the story. Akbar filed a report for battery, but cops say videos they’ve seen of the altercation don’t show him making any contact.” – TMZ

Welp, Akbar has a few words…

#YoungThug's artist @akbar__v is accusing @thuggerthugger1 slapped her because of an issue she was having with his fiancé @thejerrikakarlae. Jerrika denies #YoungThug slapping #AkbarV. A post shared by Gossip Starr (@gossipstarr) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

