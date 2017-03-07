Casey Anthony Finally Speaks Out!!!

Casey Anthony‘s murder trial returned to light again last week after the judge in the case spoke out and said he believes she probably killed her daughter Caylee by accident. Now Casey is finally breaking her silence for the first time since she dodged murder charges and still insists she’s innocent.

The 30-year-old who was once dubbed “The most-hated woman in America,” said in an interview, “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.” What happened was, her two-year-old daughter went missing and was eventually found dead in the woods. Between the time of her disappearance and the time that Casey eventually reported her missing, the young mother went on with her partying lifestyle.

Anthony says, “Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do.” She adds, “My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court.” And she insists she’s not concerned about what other people think. She says, “I don’t give a [bleep] about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.” (Newser)

Fasho Thoughts: