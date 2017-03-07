How Beyonce & Jay Z Defied Divorce Rumors Again [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For as long as Beyonce and Jay Z have been married, rumors of a tumultuous relationship have run rampant, and even spawned the creation of “Lemonade.” Every time the rumors resurface, Bey & Jay seem to make some moves that totally shut every thing down.

This time is no different; the power couple was spotted shopping for mansions. But the price tag is even higher than usual. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

