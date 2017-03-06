The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Nicki Minaj Being Shady By Copying Lil Kim’s Infamous Look? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

21 hours ago
In the aftermath of Remy Ma‘s release of her intense diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj, a lot of attention is on her. So when she showed up at Paris Fashion Week recently in what seemed to be a carbon-copy of Lil Kim‘s bold 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, people couldn’t help but wonder.

What is exactly was Nicki trying to say with that look? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos