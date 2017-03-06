Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Porsha Responds To Kandi’s Receipts On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Written By: Alea Jo

23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


It went down on Real Housewives Of Atlanta last night. Pun intended.

In one of the most explosive RHOA episodes yet, Porsha claimed Kandi told a friend she was going to drug her and drag her to a sex dungeon. Girl, we couldn’t make this up if we tried. Nor can Porsha properly pronounce dungeon. Rolls eyes.


Kandi wasn’t feeling the slander and, at one point, threatened to sue Porsha if she didn’t stop lying. To better prove Porsha wasn’t being truthful, Kandi responded with screenshots of their text message conversation, which portrayed Porsha as a liar…depending on who you ask.


If you’ve been keeping up with this season, you know this all started when Phaedra told Sheree that Kandi had lesbian relations with Porsha’s friend Shamea. Remember the whole finger example?

Porsha, being a loyal friend, is taking the wrap for Phaedra, who is really behind the rumor.

Still there?

Porsha appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night to defend herself. “[Kandi] has every right, like she did, to deny it, which she did. But I said that someone told me.”

Porsha also claimed Kandi’s receipts are from three years ago, so they don’t prove anything other than something happened. And Porsha doesn’t deny that.


If you think the drama stops there, wait until you see next weeks episode when Sheree and Kenya get into it.

Here’s what Peter Thomas has say of the recent episode of “RHOA:”



RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts

‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To Yank Porsha Over Lesbian Rumors

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Bravo, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

First and Second Video Courtesy of Bravo, Instagram, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautfiul

Third Video Courtesy of YouTube

Fourth Video Courtesy of Bravo

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

60 photos Launch gallery

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

Continue reading The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Kandi Burruss , porsha williams , real housewives of atlanta

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 19 hours ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 23 hours ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 2 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 4 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 5 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 5 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 5 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 5 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 5 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 6 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 6 days ago
Photos