USA Network Finds Their Tupac and Biggie for New Drama Pilot “Unsolved”

USA Network has found its Tupac and Biggie for the upcoming pilot “Unsolved,” a true crime series that will chronicle the two major police investigations into the murders of rappersand

Marcc Rose will play Tupac and newcomer Wavyy Jonez will play Biggie, according to Variety.

Rose also played ‘Pac in the film “Straight Outta Compton,” his only acting credit to date. For Jonez, “Unsolved” marks the acting debut for the rapper who was discovered during a nationwide casting call for the part.

The duo joins previously announced stars Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine, who will all play detectives that were integral in the cases surrounding the highly-publicized murders.

Anthony Hemingway (“Underground”) will serve as executive producer and director on the pilot.

“Unsolved” is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, played by Duhamel, who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders. Kading consulted on the script and will serve as a co-executive producer on the pilot, which hails from Universal Cable Productions. Hemingway will exec produce along with Mark Taylor and Kyle Long, who wrote the pilot.

Tupac was shot and killed at the age of 25 in Las Vegas in 1996. Just six months later, Biggie was shot and killed at age 24 in Los Angeles. Both of the murders remain unsolved.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images