Justin Timberlake Has A Message for Black And Brown Boys

Sunday’s 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards was full of surprises. Highlights included Katy Perry performing with a giant inflatable hamster, Bruno Mars receiving the Innovator Award, and DJ Khaled introducing Ed Sheeren with his adorable son.

Considering our tumultuous political climate, these awards shows never seem to be complete without some sort of political statement. This time, the designated mouthpiece was Justin Timberlake. After winning Song of the Year for his hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” the singer thanked his supporters then concluded, “I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together.” He then addressed the young people watching: “If you are black, or you are brown, or you are gay or you are lesbian, or you are trans…or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee…anyone that is treating you unkindly it’s only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are.” Then, before leaving the stage he bluntly says, “…so f*ck em.” You can watch the full video below.



Time will tell if celebrities become more political through their actions as protests continue to ignite over the Trump administration. Let us know if you think Timberlake’s words help the cause in the comments below.

