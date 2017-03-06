News
Home > News

Watch: Lira Galore Is Coming For The People Who Leaked Her Sex Tape

Here is her explanation.

10 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

All Def Movie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Lira Galore is taking matters into her own hands after her leaked sex tape with an ex-boyfriend (not Rick Ross) caused an uproar on social media. The model proclaims the sex tape was posted without her consent and now she is pressing charges.

Galore filed a police report and hired a lawyer to reprimand the people responsible for releasing the old footage. Watch her explain in the video below, where she also defends her Twitter response to the outrage over her oral encounters.


Galore will not have folks slut shame her! Good for her. Hopefully, she’ll find the justice she needs in court.

Lira Galore , sex tape

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 day ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 day ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 day ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 day ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 3 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 3 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 4 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 4 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 4 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 4 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 4 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 5 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 5 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 5 days ago
Photos