News
Home > News

Would You Pay $1.5 Million For This Item Linked To Biggie’s Death?

This is a piece of history.

8 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

notorious b.i.g.

Source: getty / Getty


You can own a piece of hip-hop history for the price of $1.5 million. The 1997 GMC Suburban that acclaimed rapper Notorious B.I.G was shot in is up for sale.

Up until now, the vehicle was owned by an L.A. resident who bought it back in 1997 from a broker. It wasn’t until 2005, when the owner received a call from LAPD detectives, that they learned it was apart of a historic rapper’s murder. According to TMZ, the detectives were working on the wrongful death trial when they called.

What are the specs for the vehicle you might ask? It currently has 114,000 miles and one trace of evidence from the 1997 shooting – a bullet hole in the front passenger seat belt. The owner says the door where the original bullets entered was replaced before they bought the SUV.

The sale of the Suburban follows the sale of the BMW 2Pac was killed in. It too is on sell for $1.5 million. Both cars can be purchased at MomentsInTime.com.

What do you think? Are you ready to give up your paycheck for such historic, yet eerie items?

2pac , Biggie , notorious B.I.G.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 day ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 day ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 day ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 day ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 3 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 3 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 4 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 4 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 4 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 4 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 4 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 5 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 5 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 5 days ago
Photos