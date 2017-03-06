JustAsh
SUV Biggie Killed In Is For Sale

4 hours ago

justash
New York Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

With the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s death right around the corner, is it really a surprise that the vehicle he was killed in is being auctioned off?

If you have 1.5 million dollars laying around. Will you be investing in the SUV?

“The green 1997 GMC Suburban that Biggie last drove around in before he was shot and killed is up for auction on Moments in Time, going for the sam asking price as the last vehicle Pac touched– $1.5 million. The sellers of the vehicle, a husband and wife, say they purchased the SUV from a broker seven months after Biggie was shot (March 1997). The sellers were unaware at the time of the car’s previous owner– they were simply looking for a bigger vehicle to fit their family of six– it was only when the LAPD contacted them during their investigation that they learned of the car’s past.

In a letter to Moments in Time the sellers write, “We have kept the car now for 20 years and finally decided it was time to sell it…I have requested the LAPD return the original bullet-riddled door upon closure of the case.” – HNHH

I don’t have that type of money

