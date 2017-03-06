Fantasia Force To Cancel Show In Memphis Because Of Car Accident!!!

Fantasia Barrino was forced to cancel a show in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend after she was badly burned in an accident on Saturday.
The star’s husband posted an Instagram photo of her at the hospital with a fully bandaged arm, with the caption, “Fantasia lives and breathes to sing and perform, and hates disappointing her fans. When we walk up out of this hospital, we are ready to fight again. Rock Soul won’t be denied.”
As of now, Fantasia’s tour schedule, which picks up again later this month, hasn’t been changed. The Memphis show will be rescheduled.
Fasho Thoughts:
- “Second degree” burns sound pretty serious.
- At least this doesn’t seem like something that will affect her long-term.
- This isn’t “exhaustion,” this is the real deal.
