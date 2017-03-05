News & Gossip
Donald Trump At It Again!!! Smh (Video)

2 hours ago

DJ J.Dough
2012 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: David Becker / Getty

In a series of tweets issued early Saturday morning, Donald Trump accused ex-president Barack Obama of “tapping” the phones at Trump Tower just prior to the election while comparing the former president to Richard Nixon. The president compared the alleged surveillance of his communications to Watergate – the scandal in the early 1970s that brought down Republican president Richard Nixon after he ordered a break-in of the Democrat party’s Washington headquarters.

