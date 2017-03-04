Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: Leaving Celebrity Apprentice

25 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Arnold Schwarzenegger has said hasta la vista, baby — to Celebrity Apprentice.

He won’t be back as host next season, and he blames the show’s sagging ratings on President Trump. Arnold says, “It’s not about the show, because everyone I ran into came up to me and said, ‘I love the show…but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!’ When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.”

Celebrity Apprentice has been lagging its competition on the three other major networks all season. (Empire)

Fasho Thoughts:

He won’t be back.

 

Photos