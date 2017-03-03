The Man Who Made Bomb Threats Against Jewish Centers Tried To Blame His ‘Nasty/Racist #WhiteGirl’ Ex

Federal authorities charged Juan Thompson, 31, with making bomb threats to at least eight Jewish sites, including community centers, schools and a Jewish history museum. Some of the threats were made under his name, while others were made under the name of his ex-girlfriend. The threats were allegedly apart of an effort to intimidate his ex.

A federal complaint filed by the United States attorney’s office described some of Thompson’s threats. One incident said Thompson claimed he had placed two bombs in a Jewish school in Farmington Hills, Michigan. He referenced the Newtown, Connecticut school massacre, by vowing he was “eager for Jewish Newtown.”

Another instance allegedly involved Thompson calling the Anti-Defamation League using a disguised voice and an untraceable phone. He claimed there was C-4, an explosive material, in their New York office and it would be “detonated within one hour.” The office was immediately evacuated, but no explosives were found.

Additionally, Thompson supposedly sent “defamatory emails and faxes” to his ex-girlfriend’s employer and described “false reports of criminal activity” by his girlfriend. A Twitter post shows him writing, “Know any good lawyers? Need to stop this nasty/racist #whitegirl I dated who sent a bomb threat in my name & wants me to be raped in jail.”

Thompson’s investigation comes in the midst of 100 Jewish centers receiving threats in the past weeks. This, along with Jewish cemeteries being vandalized have sparked fear of rising anti-Semitism in the U.S.

If Thompson is convicted, he will serve up to five years in prison.

