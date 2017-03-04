Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Sean Paul Ft. Tory Lanez – Tek Weh Yuh Heart (Video)

1 min ago

Sean Paul was recently granted a blessing, becoming a father to his first child Levi Blaze Henriques. With all the excitement in the air, Sean Paul delivers the video for his Tory Lanez assisted song “Tek Weh Yuh Heart.” Watch Sean Paul and Tory Lanez in their luxurious setting filled with fun times.

 

 

Photos