An Early Morning Fire At One Of Donald Trumps Hotels!!!

57 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
An early morning fire has forced the evacuation of the Trump International Hotel in New York City.

Fire broke out on a 47th floor unit after 4 a.m. today (Friday) and was brought under control about an hour later. Authorities say it was started by a malfunctioning piece of equipment and nothing about the blaze is suspicious. One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation. (CBS News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Any building with the Trump name on it is going to get a lot of attention from police no matter how big or small a problem is.
  • Guests were probably really freaked out to be told to evacuate at 4:00 in the morning.
  • Would you be hesitant to stay in a Trump hotel?
