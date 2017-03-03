An Early Morning Fire At One Of Donald Trumps Hotels!!!

An early morning fire has forced the evacuation of the Trump International Hotel in New York City.
Fire broke out on a 47th floor unit after 4 a.m. today (Friday) and was brought under control about an hour later. Authorities say it was started by a malfunctioning piece of equipment and nothing about the blaze is suspicious. One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation. (CBS News)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Any building with the Trump name on it is going to get a lot of attention from police no matter how big or small a problem is.
- Guests were probably really freaked out to be told to evacuate at 4:00 in the morning.
- Would you be hesitant to stay in a Trump hotel?
