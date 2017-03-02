Lauren London Snaps Back After Getting Body Shammed For Weight Gain After Giving Birth [PHOTO]

Lauren London just had baby Kross six months ago, and we thought she looked cute and happy courtside on a rare public date night with Nipsey this week.

The ATL star and self proclaimed Queen of Low-Key has been seemingly living her life like it’s golden, totally out of the public eye. The one time she pops up courtside at a basketball game in L.A. though, all hell breaks loose.

Apparently, there was widespread bodyshaming happening in comment sections of certain sites. The gross and ridiculous comments became public fodder, so Lauren did something she rarely does: Addressed the haters.

She took to her Instagram to let y’all know that no matter what she’s still “great”. Oh, and she made it known she can get back to whatever size she wants at any time. Check it:

