Why We Can’t Assume Anything About Trump’s Meeting With HBCU Leaders [EXCLUSIVE]

23 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Donald Trump‘s executive order about HBCUs is not an all good or bad thing. As Jeff Johnson explains, the fact that White House has HBCUs on its radar is a potentially good thing. Because of that, it is not necessarily a sign that HBCU leaders are in bed with Trump just because they met and photographed.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos