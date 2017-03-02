Is Trey Songz’s Sex Tape For Real Or For Publicity? [EXCLUSIVE]

Trey Songz has been in the headlines lately, more for controversy than anything else. Rumors that he has a sex tape that leaked are spreading all over the internet like wildfire. It’s unclear if it’s really him in the video or not, but allegedly there is even bigger controversy surrounding the woman in the video.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Trey hasn’t exactly denied the rumors, but rather used them to promote his upcoming album. Is the whole thing a publicity stunt, or is he just deflecting? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Why Trey Songz Almost Got Arrested [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Was Trey Songz Wrong For Popping Off On This Woman? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: The Birthday Idea Everyone Should Steal From Trey Songz [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
14 photos Launch gallery
1. Trey Songz Gets Finer With Time
Source:Instagram
1 of 14
2. Eating Cereal…
Source:Instagram
2 of 14
3. Looking Good Working Out
Source:Instagram
3 of 14
4. Just Staring Into The Camera
Source:Instagram
4 of 14
5. Laughing At Nothing…
Source:Instagram
5 of 14
6. Just Standing Around
Source:Instagram
6 of 14
7. Pouring Liquor On Labor Day
Source:Instagram
7 of 14
8. Making Love Faces In The Car
Source:Instagram
8 of 14
9. Gazing Off Into The Distance
Source:Instagram
9 of 14
10. Sitting On A Bike Instead Of Riding It
Source:Instagram
10 of 14
11. Hiding Behind His Arm
Source:Instagram
11 of 14
12. Chilling With His Pup
Source:Instagram
12 of 14
13. In The Bathing
Source:Instagram
13 of 14
14. Taking Us On A Rollercoaster
Source:Instagram
14 of 14