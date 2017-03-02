Is Trey Songz’s Sex Tape For Real Or For Publicity? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Trey Songz has been in the headlines lately, more for controversy than anything else. Rumors that he has a sex tape that leaked are spreading all over the internet like wildfire. It’s unclear if it’s really him in the video or not, but allegedly there is even bigger controversy surrounding the woman in the video.

Trey hasn’t exactly denied the rumors, but rather used them to promote his upcoming album. Is the whole thing a publicity stunt, or is he just deflecting? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

