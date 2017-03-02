The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Trey Songz’s Sex Tape For Real Or For Publicity? [EXCLUSIVE]

22 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


Trey Songz has been in the headlines lately, more for controversy than anything else. Rumors that he has a sex tape that leaked are spreading all over the internet like wildfire. It’s unclear if it’s really him in the video or not, but allegedly there is even bigger controversy surrounding the woman in the video.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Trey hasn’t exactly denied the rumors, but rather used them to promote his upcoming album. Is the whole thing a publicity stunt, or is he just deflecting? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Trey Songz Almost Got Arrested [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Was Trey Songz Wrong For Popping Off On This Woman? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The Birthday Idea Everyone Should Steal From Trey Songz [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

14 photos Launch gallery

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

Continue reading 17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…

17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…


 

sex tape , trey songz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 18 hours ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 21 hours ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 22 hours ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 day ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 1 day ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 2 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 2 days ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 3 days ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 3 days ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 3 days ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 3 days ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 4 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 4 days ago
Photos