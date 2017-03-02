What Happened When Black Tony Started Preaching In Dunkin Donuts [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Since Black Tony gave himself over to Jesus, he has felt compelled to share his newfound joy in the Lord with those around him. Well, during a trip to Dunkin Donuts, he did just that, but it didn’t end too well for him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Baptize Himself Live On The Air [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Is Using His Faith [EXCLUSIVE]