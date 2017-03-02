The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: The Guest Speaker For The Spring Jubilee! [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

In Bernice Jenkins‘ church announcements, she reveals the unexpected speaker for the spring jubilee! Listen to the audio player to hear more this exciting news in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

RELATED: Church Announcements: How Mother Bakewell Lost Her Son Too Soon [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: The Fundraiser To Send A Member To Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: New Bathroom Rules For The Super Bowl Party [EXCLUSIVE]


Photos