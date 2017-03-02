Wendy’s Planning to Install Self-Order Kiosks at a Thousand of Its Restaurants

Uncategorized
Wendy's Sells Major Stake In Arby's To Private Equity Group

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


Customers will still have the option of ordering from the counter at those 1,000 locations.  No word yet on which Northeast Ohio locations will have those kiosks.

 

Wendy’s customers will soon be ordering from a computer as the company plans on installing self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 of its fast food locations by the end of 2017, according to the company’s February investor report.

The 1,000 affected locations represents roughly 16 percent of Wendy’s 6,500 locations.

Wendy’s said that the kiosks will be installed in high-traffic locations, but franchise operators have the final say on whether or not to install the kiosks.

David Trimm, Wendy’s chief information officer, said during Wendy’s investor report that demand from younger customers plus labor costs are the reasons why Wendy’s will install the kiosks. Trimm said that the kiosks come at a cost of $15,000, and Wendy’s expect for them to pay for themselves after two years.

 

READ MORE: WCPO.com

Article Courtesy of WCPO-TV Cincinnati

Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

