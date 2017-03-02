Iman Shumpert’s Wife, Teyana Taylor, Takes Baywatch Themed Photo Shoot [Photos]

Uncategorized
Iman Shumpert's Wife, Teyana Taylor, Takes Baywatch Themed Photo Shoot

21 hours ago

Alea Jo
Def Jam Toasts The Grammys at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Absolut Elyx

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2016

Teyana Taylor, wife of Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert, was part of a “Baywatch” themed photo shoot down in Miami, and went red to complement the swimwear.

Her bangin’ body was featured in the Kanye West ‘Fade’ music video and now the world can’t get enough of it.

