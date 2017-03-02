News
Home > News

WTF? Detroit Rapper Molly Brazy Points A Gun At A Child’s Head

Check out the disturbing footage.

9 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

📍

A post shared by Molly 🅱️razy (@mollybrazy) on

Molly Brazy is making a name for herself, but not the way she intended to.

Fox News Detroit reports that police are now investigating the Detroit rapper after a video surfaced showing her pointing a gun at a toddler. The video shows the little girl playing with the pistol before she throws it at the 18-year old rapper, and Brazy reacted by picking it up and pointing it at the child.

Although the controversial Facebook clip is over a month old, Detroit Police have caught wind of it and plan to investigate further by sending it over to a cyber team to get a closer look. Sgt. Michael Woody told reporters, “It’s very concerning to see anybody point a weapon at a small child. We’re going to park the video to see what we can find. We’ve seen so much infant mortality in this city in the past year. Messing around with guns like that is not a smart thing to do. It’s very irresponsible and reckless.”

Brazy’s manager says that the rapper is remorseful and insists that she was using a plastic gun instead of a real one in the video, telling Fox, “She was playing with the baby, and the baby was playing with her. If she could do it over she would.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRH8MIBDTJX/?taken-by=balleralert

Check out the video above.

#Video , detroit , molly brazy , rapper , Toddler , viral

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 hours ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 11 hours ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 24 hours ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 1 day ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 1 day ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 2 days ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 2 days ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 2 days ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 2 days ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 3 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 3 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 4 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 4 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 4 days ago
Photos