What Does Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert & Bryson Tiller Have In Common???

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
What do Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller and Young M.A. all have in common? They can now call themselves rap royalty.

Forbes has put out its annual ranking of Hip-Hop Cash Princes. Desiigner, Lil Yachty and D.R.A.M. made the list for their commercial impact and Grammy nominations. Yachty is also noted for already taking advantage of marketing opportunities, appearing in ads for Sprite and Target.

The list was curated with the help of TDE’s Dave FreeLittle Simz and Too ShortForbes says they considered “any act primarily classified as hip-hop/rap under the age of 30 who hasn’t already appeared on a Cash Princes or Cash Kings list previously.”

  • Last year’s list included Fetty Wap, Dej Loaf and Logic.
  • Who cares what Forbes thinks about music or hip-hop? They should stay in their lane and stick to stocks and business news.
  • Another meaningless list. At least the annual Cash Kings list actually measures something.
  • Let’s see where these artists are a year from now — or five.
Black Millennials Doing It Big On This Year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Black Millennials Doing It Big On This Year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List

