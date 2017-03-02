What Does Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert & Bryson Tiller Have In Common???

What do Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller and Young M.A. all have in common? They can now call themselves rap royalty.
Forbes has put out its annual ranking of Hip-Hop Cash Princes. Desiigner, Lil Yachty and D.R.A.M. made the list for their commercial impact and Grammy nominations. Yachty is also noted for already taking advantage of marketing opportunities, appearing in ads for Sprite and Target.
The list was curated with the help of TDE’s Dave Free, Little Simz and Too Short. Forbes says they considered “any act primarily classified as hip-hop/rap under the age of 30 who hasn’t already appeared on a Cash Princes or Cash Kings list previously.”
Talk About It:
- Last year’s list included Fetty Wap, Dej Loaf and Logic.
- Who cares what Forbes thinks about music or hip-hop? They should stay in their lane and stick to stocks and business news.
- Another meaningless list. At least the annual Cash Kings list actually measures something.
- Let’s see where these artists are a year from now — or five.
Black Millennials Doing It Big On This Year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List
14 photos Launch gallery
Black Millennials Doing It Big On This Year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 List
1. Zim Ugochukwu: Founder & CEO of Travel NoireSource:Instagram 1 of 14
2. Angelica Nwandu: Founder, The Shade RoomSource:Instagram 2 of 14
3. Kimberly Foster: Founder, For HarrietSource:Instagram 3 of 14
4. Heben Nigatu: Sr. Editor, BuzzfeedSource:Instagram 4 of 14
5. Jewel Burks: Co-Founder, PartPicSource:Instagram 5 of 14
6. John Boyega: Actor, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”Source:Instagram 6 of 14
7. Nailah Ellis-Brown: Founder/CEO, Ellis Infinity Beverage CompanySource:Instagram 7 of 14
8. O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jason Mitchell & Corey Hawkins: Actors, “Straight Outta Compton”Source:Instagram 8 of 14
9. Jerrod Carmichael: Creator & Actor, ‘The Carmichael Show’Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10. Shameik Moore: Actor, “Dope”Source:Instagram 10 of 14
11. Zendaya: Singer, Actress, ActivistSource:Instagram 11 of 14
12. A$AP Rocky: Rapper & ActorSource:Instagram 12 of 14
13. Fetty Wap: RapperSource:Instagram 13 of 14
14. Steph Curry: NBA Player, Golden State WarriorsSource:Instagram 14 of 14
