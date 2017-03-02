What Does Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert & Bryson Tiller Have In Common???

What do Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller and Young M.A. all have in common? They can now call themselves rap royalty.

Forbes has put out its annual ranking of Hip-Hop Cash Princes. Desiigner, Lil Yachty and D.R.A.M. made the list for their commercial impact and Grammy nominations. Yachty is also noted for already taking advantage of marketing opportunities, appearing in ads for Sprite and Target.

The list was curated with the help of TDE’s Dave Free, Little Simz and Too Short. Forbes says they considered “any act primarily classified as hip-hop/rap under the age of 30 who hasn’t already appeared on a Cash Princes or Cash Kings list previously.”

Talk About It: