The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze’s Battle Was Good For The Culture [EXCLUSIVE]

11 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Over the weekend, Just Blaze and Swizz Beatz engaged in a hip-hop battle of epic proportions. But the two legendary producers weren’t spitting bars, they were battling with the strengths of their catalogues. The two super-producers took turns spinning some of their hardest and hottest creations, and watching the crowd turn up in response.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What resulted from this was pure good vibes, and ultimately an amazing moment for hip-hop culture. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats’ Marriage In Trouble? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze’s Amazing Production Battle [FULL VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: The Other Battle That Took Place Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/18/-2/24)

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/18/-2/24)

Continue reading 31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/18/-2/24)

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/18/-2/24)

 

HIP-HOP , Hip-Hop Spot , just blaze , swizz beatz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 7 hours ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 8 hours ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 11 hours ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 1 day ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 1 day ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 1 day ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 1 day ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 2 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 3 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 3 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 3 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 3 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 3 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
Photos