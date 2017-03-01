Why Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze’s Battle Was Good For The Culture [EXCLUSIVE]

Over the weekend, Just Blaze and Swizz Beatz engaged in a hip-hop battle of epic proportions. But the two legendary producers weren’t spitting bars, they were battling with the strengths of their catalogues. The two super-producers took turns spinning some of their hardest and hottest creations, and watching the crowd turn up in response.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

What resulted from this was pure good vibes, and ultimately an amazing moment for hip-hop culture. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats’ Marriage In Trouble? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Swizz Beatz & Just Blaze’s Amazing Production Battle [FULL VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: The Other Battle That Took Place Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]