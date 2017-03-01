Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Details On Barack & Michelle Obama’s Record-Breaking Book Deal

12 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment
US-ELECTIONS-OBAMA

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

Penguin Random House reportedly paid over $65 million to acquire the publishing rights, but declined to comment on the actual amount.

 

Former President Barack Obama is making good on two goals he set after leaving the White House on January 20.

One was to go on vacation with Michelle, while the other was to write a book.

According to the Financial Times, Penguin Random House outbid several other competitors including, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster. The deal acquires the rights to two separate books written by the couple, who sold the rights jointly.

The publishing company reportedly paid over $65 million for the deal, but declined to comment on the actual amount, the outlet reports.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with the president and Mrs Obama. With their words and their leadership, they changed the world,” Markus Dohle, chief executive of Random House, said.

Penguin Random House published the three best-sellers written by Barack Obama, “Dreams From My Father,” “The Audacity of Hope,” and “Of Thee I Sing.”

Michelle Obama’s 2012 book, “American Grown,” also made the best-sellers list and was published by Crown, an imprint under Penguin Random House.

Though the Obamas aren’t first time author’s, their publishing deals set precedent for former presidents and first ladies:

The New York Times writes:

“President Bill Clinton sold his memoir “My Life” for more than $10 million, and Hillary Clinton reportedly received an $8 million advance from Simon & Schuster for her memoir “Living History.” George W. Bush’s memoir “Decision Points,” became a hit, selling about two million copies and earning him an estimated $10 million.”

Obama’s new book may cover his eight years in office with a behind the scenes vantage view, The Times suggests. He reportedly kept a detailed journal during his tenure as president.

Penguin Random House has vowed to donate one million books to non-profits First Book and Open eBooks, while the Obamas plan to donate a portion of their advance to charity, The Times reports.

SOURCE: Financial TimesThe New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Obama For President, Of France

Trump Blames White House Leaks & Political Protests On Obama

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of Financial Times, The New York Times, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Emmanuel Dunand, Getty Images, and NewsOne

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Barack Obama , BOOK DEALS , michelle obama , PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 7 hours ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 8 hours ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 11 hours ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 1 day ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 1 day ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 1 day ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 1 day ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 2 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 3 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 3 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 3 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 3 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 3 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
Photos