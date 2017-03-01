Uncategorized
Shemar Moore Returns To CBS In S.W.A.T Reboot

11 hours ago

Alea Jo
“Criminal Minds” alum Shemar Moore is coming back to CBS to star in and co-produce the network’s reboot of “S.W.A.T.,” reports Variety.

Based on the movie of the same name, the pilot follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant who is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly-trained unit that’s the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.

Moore will play the lead lieutenant, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who exudes calmness, but is always ready for action. He has all the ability to become a leader — he’s just not happy with the reason he just became one.


The pilot will also star Stephanie Sigman, who will play Jessica, an ambitious and fastidious high-ranking S.W.A.T. member.

The “S.W.A.T.” pilot was written by Aaron Thomas and will be directed by Justin Lin. Both will serve as executive producers with Shawn Ryan, Marney Hochman, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Danielle Woodrow.

Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Studios are producing the series, which is based on the 2003 film that starred Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, LL Cool J, Michelle Rodriguez and Jeremy Renner.

Moore starred on CBS’ “Criminal Minds” since the show debuted in 2005. He left at the end of the eleventh season last year amid tension with former star Thomas Gibson, who was fired from the show for a series of contentious events, including a physical fight with a producer.

 

