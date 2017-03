I light of everything that has gone on in politics in the past 8 years. With the election of Donald Trump as our now Commander and Chief. If Oprah Winfrey decided to run for president in 2020 would you vote for her?

Oprah runs just about everything else, why not the country. Let’s just say that idea is not too far fetched.

Oprah was interviewed by Bloomburg News and this is what she had to say…see below

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: