News
Home > News

Birthday Catastrophe! Floyd Mayweather Was Robbed

Read the huge extent of the boxer's loss.

11 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


A damper was put on Floyd Mayweather’s 40th birthday when he returned home this week.

According to TMZ, the boxer’s Las Vegas home was broken into while he was in L.A. enjoying his 40th birthday bash. While he was partying with stars like Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber, someone was getting away with $150k worth of items.

Floyd has been instructed to take inventory of his things by law enforcement — even more property could come up missing within the next week. So far, authorities told TMZ that somehow the burglar snuck into Mayweather’s gated community and forced a door open in the back office of his home. Such items taken include several purses and at least one expensive watch, according to other sources.

Such a bad way to to end his big 4-0 festivities. Luckily, no one was reportedly hurt and authorities are continuing to investigate the unfortunate crime.

Floyd Mayweather , Sports

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 21 hours ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 1 day ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 1 day ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 1 day ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 2 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 2 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 3 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 3 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 3 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 3 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 3 days ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 3 days ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 4 days ago
Photos