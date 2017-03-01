News
Home > News

Watch: Amar’e Stoudemire Will Go Out Of His Way To Avoid Gay Teammates

His homophobic joke reveals truth.

9 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Japanese high school. An empty school gymnasium. Basketball court markings

Source: urbancow / Getty


Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is not ready for a gay teammate, or so it appears with a homophobic “joke” he made recently.

Amidst playing for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League, Soudemire was asked by an Israeli media outlet if he would have an issue with a gay teammate. Stoudemire’s response: “‘I’m going to shower across the street.” Stoudemire seems to be in the minority with his fears of gay athletes. Most players interviewed said they wouldn’t have an issue. You can see the full video below:

Was Stoudemire joking? When the reporter questioned Stoudemire’s seriousness, he responded, “There’s always a truth within a joke.” With young athletes like My-King Johnson being unapologetic about their sexual orientation, Stoudemire better start getting comfortable.

 

Amar'e Stoudemire , Locker Room , NBA

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 21 hours ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 1 day ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 1 day ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 1 day ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 2 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 2 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 3 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 3 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 3 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 3 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 3 days ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 3 days ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 4 days ago
Photos