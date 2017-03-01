News
Fix It, Oshun: Rachel Dolezal Gets An African Name Change

4 hours ago

Rachel Dolezal is done with her name for good now.

Court papers retrieved by DailyMail.com confirm Ms. Dolezal is now Nkechi Amare Diallo. Nkechi is short for Nkechinyere, which is a name that originates from the Igbo language of Nigeria. It means “what god has given” or “gift of god.” Diallo means “bold” and is of Fula origin. Fula people are an ethnic group dispersed across West Africa who have roots in the Middle East and North Africa.

Dolezal (or now Diallo) identifies as Black and was outed by her parents as white in 2015, she lost her position as the president of the Spokane, Washington NAACP chapter and as a part-time professor of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University. She’s struggled to pay for rent, enlisting the help of a friend, and she’s even resorted to food stamps.

With no employer willing to hire her, the name change could possibly be an intentional move to generate new opportunity.

“I’m sure it’s hard to make sense of for people from the outside, but for me it’s been like a consistent, organic process of coming into who I am. As long as I can remember, I saw myself as black. I was socially conditioned to discard that,” she told the Guardian back in 2015.

Diallo is set to release her book, In Full Color, under her Rachel Dolezal name next month. Time will tell if the name change is an appropriate start to rebuilding her controversial life.

Photos