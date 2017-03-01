News
Home > News

Could Oprah Be Running For President?

The talk show host discusses the idea.

5 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


In an interview with David Rubenstein, Oprah reconsidered the idea of running for office in light of our current POTUS. She said, “I thought, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough, I don’t…and now I’m thinking…” Like Oprah, President Donald Trump has no political experience. You can see the full clip below:


Winfrey was a Hillary Clinton supporter during her presidential run in 2016. We can imagine her shock when Clinton lost to a billionaire reality star.

Oprah’s interview was the season two premiere of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations. She also talked about her 25 years hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show. She proclaims her purpose for the show was to let people know that “we really are more alike than we are different.” Such optimistic words considering the moves of our current president. Maybe Oprah should run for president. Who’s ready to start the campaign?

Donald Trump , Oprah , Oprah Winfrey , President

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 21 hours ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 1 day ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 1 day ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 1 day ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 2 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 2 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 3 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 3 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 3 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 3 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 3 days ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 3 days ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 4 days ago
Photos