Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter Had Thoughts

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter Had Thoughts

The music festival went for the next best thing.

11 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment

Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert

Source: Getty


The last week for Coachella ticket holders has been filled with hand-wringing after Beyoncé announced that she would have to cancel her headlining performances due to her pregnancy. According to Billboard, we now have a replacement for Queen Bey — none other than Lady Gaga.

While Gaga’s performance may not be quite the “world stop” event as a pregnant Bey’s, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited. Users on Twitter are already sharing their thoughts on the news.

With Bey’s and Gaga’s mutual respect, collaborating history, and friendship, we’re sure Gaga got the Queen Bey stamp of approval.

SOURCE: Billboard

 

beyonce , lady gaga

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 11 hours ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 15 hours ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 15 hours ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 16 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 2 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 2 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 2 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 2 days ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 3 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 3 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 3 days ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 3 days ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 4 days ago
Photos