More Details On the Club Ritz Shooting

A whirlwind of headlines and updates, accusations and commentaries has been set in motion as news keeps pouring in detailing the aftermath of another fatal shooting at Roselawn’s famed Club Ritz from this past weekend.

To recap what’s been happening thus far, Cincinnati Police say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning just after 2:00AM at the night club on Seymour Avenue. Police say a fight broke out inside the club and when the officers arrived they found 21-year old Dexter Burroughs dead inside the club. Police are currently still searching for an African-American male, also in his twenties, who is said to be responsible for Burroughs’ death.

Today, Andrew Williams, the club’s owner and local event promoter who was hosting his own birthday celebration when the shooting took place, spoke out live on 1230AM WDBZ The Buzz and even answered questions on-air from callers including a few of Burroughs’ family members throughout the city. During the segment featured on The Lincoln Ware Show, Williams said the club is planning a 4:00PM press conference in order to address the situation publicly and reveal planned “new and improved” preventive security measures set in place as a result of the shooting. Cincinnati’s City Council public safety committee is also expected to discuss the issues surrounding the club and how the gun actually entered the building.

There are indeed questions of previous safety issues and faulty operations with large-scale entertainment events at the club. Most notably, Club Ritz was involved in the highly publicized 2006 shooting which claimed the life of Philant Johnson, an assistant to and close friend of rap star Clifford “T.I.” Harris. In recent years, there has been a string of news stories detailing events that also concluded in a number of altercations and unfortunate fatalities at the nightclub. With a variety of celebrity guest appearances from the top hip hop/R&B artists, some believe the nightclub is a necessary hotspot for great entertainment while others say it should be closed due to its unfavorable reputation.

In response, members of Burroughs family have also decided to take a stand and speak out on the tragedy and the responsibility the owners, management and promoters of Club Ritz each seem to hold in situations like this. Dexter Burroughs’ father, along with additional members of the family, started a demonstration against the club this week in an effort to spread their message that the nightclub should be shut down. Do you agree or disagree? Which side of the fence do you stand on?

Cincinnati, tell us what's on your mind. How did you feel and what did you think when you first hear the news a few days ago? If you're just now tuning into details of the story, check out this afternoon's interview with Andrew Williams on The Lincoln Ware Show in its entirety.