Ruff Ryders Annouce 20th Anniversary Show

3 hours ago

justash
DMX

Source: Getty / Getty

Days after Swizz Beatz vs. Just Blaze had their epic showdown, a reunion has been announced!

“The official Ruff Ryders website has announced that the original Ruff Ryder line-up — DMX, Eve, Swizz, The LOX, and Drag-On — will perform at a 20th anniversary concert on April 21st at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. If last year’s Bad Boy reunion concert at Barclays is any indication, three will be plenty of high-profile surprise guests.” – HNHH

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow.

Will you be planning to see this show? Sign me up!

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

