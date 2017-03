While Trey clearly said he was staying clear of the Nicki vs. Remy ‘shETHER’ drama, it looks like he has some drama of his own.

Heard I got a sextape! Shit getting interesting – Tremaine The Album 3.24 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 26, 2017

Shameless with the plugs. They just giving the press to me 😂😂😂😂😂

Tremaine The Album – 3.24.17 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 27, 2017

Looks like Trey is going into over time with his promo for his newest album, gotta get those sales up. If you would like to figure out for yourself if it’s trey songz in the video or not, watch here.

