Future Says No Three Peat Album On The Way

30 mins ago

After the release of a number-one self-titled album and another full-length called HNDRXX back-to-back in the last couple weeks, rumors have been floating around that Future‘s going for a three-peat. But it isn’t happening.

Multiple outlets reported the possibility of another project coming this Friday. He’s scheduled to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, and the show’s website originally said that he “is attempting to have three number-one albums in a row in three weeks.”

But Future’s manager, Anthony Saleh, shot these rumors down on Twitter, calling the story “false.”

References to a third album have since been removed from the show’s website.

  • Maybe he really is going to do three albums but wants to keep it a surprise for the fans.
  • Since when is Ellen DeGeneres the source for breaking hip-hop news anyway?
  • Isn’t two albums enough? Let’s give these projects some time to breathe before flooding the streets with new material.
  • Being the first artist to put out back-to-back-to-back number-ones would be a pretty impressive feat.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

