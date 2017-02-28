Future Says No Three Peat Album On The Way

After the release of a number-one self-titled album and another full-length called HNDRXX back-to-back in the last couple weeks, rumors have been floating around that Future‘s going for a three-peat. But it isn’t happening.

Multiple outlets reported the possibility of another project coming this Friday. He’s scheduled to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, and the show’s website originally said that he “is attempting to have three number-one albums in a row in three weeks.”

But Future’s manager, Anthony Saleh, shot these rumors down on Twitter, calling the story “false.”

References to a third album have since been removed from the show’s website.

