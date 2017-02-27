So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress

17 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Gabrielle Union partied it up post Oscars in a daring number at the Vanity Fair party.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Showing off all her hard work in the gym, she donned a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2017 couture gown.

Jean Paul Gaultier - Spring Summer 2017 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty


The color block featured a vibrant blue playing off of the black. The one shoulder maxi gown has a daringly high split and monokini-esq cutouts. She paired the look with strappy black shoes.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


I’m living for this short hair on Gabby and her bronzed, dewy makeup is definitely a good look. This no makeup, makeup look is going to be trending for awhile!

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Nevertheless, beauties, we are talking about her fashion. Are you feeling her one shoulder gown? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rocsi Diaz Steps Out In All White

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Shows Of Her New Mommy Bod In Red Latex

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mya Goes For Gold On Hollywood Today Live

Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards


 

2017 OSCARS , 89th Annual Academy Awards , celebrity fashion , Celebrity style , Fashion , gabrielle union , Jean Paul Gaultier , red carpet , style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 18 hours ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 19 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 2 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 2 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 2 days ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 2 days ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 2 days ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 3 days ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 4 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 4 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 5 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 6 days ago
Photos