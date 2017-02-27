HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress

Gabrielle Union partied it up post Oscars in a daring number at the Vanity Fair party.
Showing off all her hard work in the gym, she donned a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2017 couture gown.
The color block featured a vibrant blue playing off of the black. The one shoulder maxi gown has a daringly high split and monokini-esq cutouts. She paired the look with strappy black shoes.
I’m living for this short hair on Gabby and her bronzed, dewy makeup is definitely a good look. This no makeup, makeup look is going to be trending for awhile!
Nevertheless, beauties, we are talking about her fashion. Are you feeling her one shoulder gown? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below!
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rocsi Diaz Steps Out In All White
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Shows Of Her New Mommy Bod In Red Latex
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mya Goes For Gold On Hollywood Today Live
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: The 89th Annual Academy Awards
1. Viola Davis in Armani PriveSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. David and Jessica OyelowoSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Denzel and Pauletta WashingtonSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. Janelle Monae in Elie SaabSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. Halle Berry in VersaceSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. Mahershala AliSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Naomie Harris in Calvin KleinSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. The RockSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Charlize Theron in DiorSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Priyanka Chopra in Ralph and RussoSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Terrence Howard and wife Mira PakSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Jessica Biel and Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Octavia Spencer in MarchesaSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Ava DuVernay in Ashi StudioSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Pharrell Williams in ChanelSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Zuri HallSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Cynthia Erivo in Paolo SebastianSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Taraji P. Henson in Alberta FerrettiSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Chrissy Teigen In Zuhair Murad and John Legend in GucciSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Ruth Negga In ValentinoSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. Aldous HuxleySource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Robin RobertsSource:Getty 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours