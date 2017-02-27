The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What Made Remy Ma Come For Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

17 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


Over the weekend, Remy Ma dropped a 7-minute diss track, entitled “ShETHER,”  in which she came for Nicki Minaj and just about every aspect of her entire life! While the hip-hop world anxiously awaits to see when and if Nicki will respond, some people have wondered what exactly went down between the two rappers that lead to such a lyrical beat down from Remy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack explains how we got to this point, but not without some truly hilarious input from Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious recap of their beef, in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Was The Break-In At Nicki Minaj’s House Personal? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Remy Ma Drops Vicious Diss Record “Shether” On Nicki Minaj [NEW MUSIC]

Sexiest Photos Of Nicki Minaj

26 photos Launch gallery

Sexiest Photos Of Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Sexiest Photos Of Nicki Minaj

Sexiest Photos Of Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Spot , nicki minaj , Remy Ma

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 18 hours ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 19 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 2 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 2 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 2 days ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 2 days ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 2 days ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 3 days ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 4 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 4 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 5 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 6 days ago
Photos