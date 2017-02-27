Halle Berry Shows Off Her Natural Curls at the Oscars

certainly made headlines with her curly fro that social media side-eyed as a possible wig, but the actress told Vogue.com that it was, in fact, her “natural hair.”

The magazine caught up with the 2002 Oscar winner and her stylist of 15 years, Lindsay Flores, to discuss her entire look last night, beginning with the dress.

“We really responded to this Atelier Versace gown because it embodied the perfect balance of classic Oscar glamour met with a modern rock and roll edge,” said Flores. “Halle has a personal relationship with Donatella and has worn both Donatella and Gianni [designs] over the years. The Versace aesthetic is all about strong and powerful women, which is so intrinsically Halle.”

Berry, 50, said her Oscar gown reinforces her overall fashion aesthetic.

“I have always marched to the beat to my own drum, and I think this red-carpet look encapsulates that,” said Berry. “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh.”

Regarding her headline-making coiffure, she said: “With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

The locks were arranged by hair stylist Castillo Bataille from TACK Artist Group; the face was beat by Kara Yoshimoto Bua.

Berry completed her blush pink Atelier Versace dress withshoes and Forevermark jewelry.

“I generally choose something gorgeous but minimal,” said Berry. “This year I found the perfect jewelry that really enhances my dress perfectly.”

Berry said the real joy of these fashion-focused outings is getting to work with Flores: “There is nothing better than being able to collaborate with my best friend. Lindsay has always been able to understand my individual sense of style. Her keen eye, and elevated sense of fashion, takes my style to the next level. Simply put, she’s my secret weapon!”

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb

First Picture Courtesy of Christopher Polk and Getty Images

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Steve Granitz and Getty Images