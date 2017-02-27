Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Halle Berry Shows Off Her Natural Curls at the Oscars

17 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Halle Berry certainly made headlines with her curly fro that social media side-eyed as a possible wig, but the actress told Vogue.com that it was, in fact, her “natural hair.”

The magazine caught up with the 2002 Oscar winner and her stylist of 15 years, Lindsay Flores, to discuss her entire look last night, beginning with the dress.

“We really responded to this Atelier Versace gown because it embodied the perfect balance of classic Oscar glamour met with a modern rock and roll edge,” said Flores. “Halle has a personal relationship with Donatella and has worn both Donatella and Gianni [designs] over the years. The Versace aesthetic is all about strong and powerful women, which is so intrinsically Halle.”

Berry, 50, said her Oscar gown reinforces her overall fashion aesthetic.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


“I have always marched to the beat to my own drum, and I think this red-carpet look encapsulates that,” said Berry. “The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh.”

Regarding her headline-making coiffure, she said: “With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

The locks were arranged by hair stylist Castillo Bataille from TACK Artist Group; the face was beat by Kara Yoshimoto Bua.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Berry completed her blush pink Atelier Versace dress with Vince Camuto shoes and Forevermark jewelry.

“I generally choose something gorgeous but minimal,” said Berry. “This year I found the perfect jewelry that really enhances my dress perfectly.”

Berry said the real joy of these fashion-focused outings is getting to work with Flores: “There is nothing better than being able to collaborate with my best friend. Lindsay has always been able to understand my individual sense of style. Her keen eye, and elevated sense of fashion, takes my style to the next level. Simply put, she’s my secret weapon!”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb

First Picture Courtesy of Christopher Polk and Getty Images

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Steve Granitz and Getty Images

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

60 photos Launch gallery

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

Continue reading The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

The Best Of The Oscars: 89th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Academy Awards , halle berry , oscars

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 18 hours ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 19 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 2 days ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 2 days ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 2 days ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 2 days ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 2 days ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 3 days ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 4 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 4 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 5 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 6 days ago
Photos