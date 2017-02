Look’s like its MORE BEEF in the streets other than Nicki & Remy. Memphis rappers Young Dolph and Yo Gotti have been beefing for a while now. After being shot at while at CIAA in Charlotte,NC (We dont know if Yo Gotti had ties to the shooting). Young Dolph dropped a video to his diss record to Yo Gotti. What makes the video so funny to me is that he had a Yo Gotti look a like in the video. Check it out below.

