The Car That Tupac Shakur Was Shot In Is Up For Sale

Attention all fans of Tupac Shakur, for a smooth $1.5 million, you can own a piece of history.

The BMW that Tupac and Suge Knight were in the night that Shakur was shot and killed is now up for sale with an asking price of $1.5 million.

According to TMZ, the car was impounded by Vegas P.D. back in 1996, then auctioned off. It changed hands a few times and of course been restored. Even thought the BMW 750 has been restored, a few bullet marks can still be seen inside the door panels.

The vehicle has over 90K miles on it and can be found on MomentsInTime.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: