Kanye West Wants To Own The Cosmetics World Next

5 hours ago

Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Runway

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Music, visuals, clothing, shoes and now cosmetics?

Kanye West is about to dive head first into an area the one of his sister-in-laws is dominating right now. Kanye is now working on a cosmetics line, named after his late mother, DONDA.

He has already filed documents to produce make up, perfume, lotion and other items in the cosmetic field.

We all know that Ye’s goal is to be a master of many, and he’s well on his way to doing so.

He does have some stiff competition in his wife’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Kylie has made a big name for herself, so it’s no surprise that her line of cosmetics sells on in minutes, then resells for up to 10x the value. Pretty similar to West and his Yeezy’s.

If Kanye can bring the same kind of buzz to his DONDA cosmetics line as he does to his sneakers, he shouldn’t have much problems succeeding. The only question now is, who will Kim be wearing more?

