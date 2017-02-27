9 O'Clock News
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After He ‘Likes’ A Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Meme

14 hours ago

Once again, The Game has launched a tirade on Meek Mill.

Meek Mill stealthily commented on Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma‘s beef by ‘liking’ a meme about the feud on HOT 97 personality Ebro Darden’s Instagram account, and The Game isn’t having it. Taking to his own IG page, Game took a moment to address what he felt was a disrespectful move on Meek’s part, and as we’ve come to expect from the Compton rapper, did so with a lengthy caption along with some lengthy hashtags.

This the type of hoe shit I hate… This lil bitch @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em. Instead of being a REAL NIGGA & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do fuck nigga shit fronting for the followers she gave you… liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty ass, bought you shit you couldn’t ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when Drizzy bodied you.. instead of leaving yo bum ass like she should’ve, she held yo skinny rat face havin ass down !!!

 

 

