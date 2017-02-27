The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After He ‘Likes’ A Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Meme

Via | HotNewHipHop
Once again, The Game has launched a tirade on Meek Mill.
This the type of hoe shit I hate… This lil bitch @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em. Instead of being a REAL NIGGA & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do fuck nigga shit fronting for the followers she gave you… liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty ass, bought you shit you couldn’t ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when Drizzy bodied you.. instead of leaving yo bum ass like she should’ve, she held yo skinny rat face havin ass down !!!
