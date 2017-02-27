Music
Comedian Takes Nude Photo Shoot With Her Son And Many Are Outraged [Photos]

7 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Black woman holding and comforting baby daughter

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

Many on the internet are outraged at a comedian who decided to share nude pics of her and her son on social media. Even though she is not the only celebrity to do so, she is getting lots of heat from it. Share your thought on it below.

YahooNews: Comedian and Internet personality Jess Hilarious recently shared photos of a nude photoshoot featuring her preschooler son, which ignited a flurry of comments that were sexist and hateful in nature. The controversy surrounding the photo moved former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and comedian Corey Holcomb to both chime in via their respective social media networks.

P A N D E M O N I U M

A post shared by ✨Princess Of Comedy ✨ (@jesshilarious_official) on

MY LIFE. . . My FUCKIN Rules 😏

A post shared by ✨Princess Of Comedy ✨ (@jesshilarious_official) on

She is not the only celebrity to do something of this nature. Many are coming to her defense.

#Roommates what are your thoughts? #JessHilariousOfficial #CoreyHolcomb (view yesterday's post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Photos