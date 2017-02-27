Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And His Speech Will Move You To Tears

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And His Speech Will Move You To Tears

The 'Moonlight' star got understandably emotional.

13 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


 

Mahershala Ali came into the Academy Awards as the favorite to take the Best Supporting Actor prize for his incredible role in Moonlight, but that didn’t make his win any less amazing. The actor was understandably emotional when he took the stage to accept the award, his very first Oscar.

Ali first thanked the teachers throughout his life who introduced him to the world of acting. “I want to thank my teachers, my professors,” he said. “One thing that they consistently told me is that … it wasn’t about you, it’s not about you, it’s about these characters. You’re a servant. You’re in service to these characters.”

He went on to thank the cast and crew of Moonlight and ended by thanking his wife, who had given birth to their first child just days ago. “Lastly I wasn’t to thank my wife who was in the third trimester during award season. We just had a daughter a couple days ago I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and really carrying me through it all.”

It was a touching moment for the actor who has seen a meteoric rise in the last year thanks to his incredible performances. While this is the highest point of Ali’s career so far, it seems to be just the beginning.

 

Mahershala Ali

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 10 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 10 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 12 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 13 hours ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 14 hours ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 15 hours ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 19 hours ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 2 days ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 3 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 3 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 4 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 5 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 6 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 1 week ago
Photos