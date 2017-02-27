‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And We’re Speechless

The film won Best Picture, BTW.

10 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


So, WTF just happened??

In the strangest way possible, Moonlight has won the Oscar for Best Picture. But the big moment was marred by chaos when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who presented the award, wrongfully announced La La Land as the winner. Several moments after the cast and creators of La La Land took the stage in celebration, there was an awkward pause as the reality of the situation dawned on them: Moonlight had, in fact, won.

The room, and everyone at home watched in shock, made clear by the reactions on social media.

Congratulations Moonlight for the much deserved win, but not without a historic level of Academy Awards drama.

barry jenkins , janelle monae , Mahershala Ali , MOONLIGHT

